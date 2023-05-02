 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IFFCO's net profit up 62% to record Rs 3,053 cr last fiscal

May 02, 2023 / 03:18 PM IST

Cooperative major IFFCO, which sells conventional granular as well as nano (liquid) fertilisers, has reported 62 per cent increase in net profit to record Rs 3,052.73 crore for the last fiscal year on better income.

Its profit stood at Rs 1,883.77 crore in the previous year.

Total revenue also grew to Rs 60,324 crore in 2022-23 from Rs 40,171.67 crore in the previous year.

"IFFCO has registered the highest ever Profit After Tax of Rs 3,053 crore along with the highest ever turnover of Rs 60,324 crore for FY22-23," IFFCO's MD U S Awasthi said.