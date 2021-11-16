IFCI Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 105.37 crore, down 84.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.37 crore in September 2021 down 84.09% from Rs. 662.10 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 525.88 crore in September 2021 down 624.55% from Rs. 72.58 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 414.38 crore in September 2021 down 414.64% from Rs. 131.70 crore in September 2020.

IFCI shares closed at 13.00 on November 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.04% returns over the last 6 months and 114.88% over the last 12 months.