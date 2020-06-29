IFCI Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 748.89 crore, up 64.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 748.89 crore in March 2020 up 64.97% from Rs. 453.95 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 589.68 crore in March 2020 down 1465.8% from Rs. 37.66 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 189.05 crore in March 2020 down 143.93% from Rs. 430.36 crore in March 2019.

IFCI shares closed at 8.40 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 28.24% returns over the last 6 months and -20.00% over the last 12 months.