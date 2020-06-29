IFCI Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 748.89 crore, up 64.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IFCI are:
Net Sales at Rs 748.89 crore in March 2020 up 64.97% from Rs. 453.95 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 589.68 crore in March 2020 down 1465.8% from Rs. 37.66 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 189.05 crore in March 2020 down 143.93% from Rs. 430.36 crore in March 2019.
IFCI shares closed at 8.40 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 28.24% returns over the last 6 months and -20.00% over the last 12 months.
|IFCI
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|748.89
|488.07
|453.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|748.89
|488.07
|453.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|67.40
|21.80
|43.48
|Depreciation
|7.40
|7.78
|8.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|182.41
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|870.96
|-53.94
|0.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-196.87
|330.02
|402.22
|Other Income
|0.42
|0.48
|20.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-196.45
|330.50
|422.28
|Interest
|318.82
|345.67
|405.98
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-515.27
|-15.17
|16.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-515.27
|-15.17
|16.30
|Tax
|74.41
|-328.65
|53.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-589.68
|313.48
|-37.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-589.68
|313.48
|-37.66
|Equity Share Capital
|1,695.99
|1,695.99
|1,695.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.48
|1.85
|-0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-3.48
|1.85
|-0.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.48
|1.85
|-0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-3.48
|1.85
|-0.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 11:08 am