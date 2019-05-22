IFCI Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 453.95 crore, down 38.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IFCI are:
Net Sales at Rs 453.95 crore in March 2019 down 38.18% from Rs. 734.33 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 37.66 crore in March 2019 up 93.35% from Rs. 566.64 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 430.36 crore in March 2019 up 149.23% from Rs. 874.14 crore in March 2018.
IFCI shares closed at 9.95 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.64% returns over the last 6 months and -42.49% over the last 12 months.
Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
|
|IFCI
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|453.95
|628.66
|732.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|2.26
|Total Income From Operations
|453.95
|628.66
|734.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|43.48
|22.90
|35.80
|Depreciation
|8.08
|8.19
|8.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|1,111.18
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.17
|260.10
|487.88
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|402.22
|337.47
|-908.92
|Other Income
|20.06
|-39.36
|26.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|422.28
|298.11
|-882.53
|Interest
|405.98
|431.65
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|16.30
|-133.54
|-882.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|16.30
|-133.54
|-882.53
|Tax
|53.96
|-84.69
|-315.89
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-37.66
|-48.85
|-566.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-37.66
|-48.85
|-566.64
|Equity Share Capital
|1,695.99
|1,695.99
|1,695.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|-0.29
|-3.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|-0.29
|-3.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|-0.29
|-3.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|-0.29
|-3.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited