IFCI Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 453.95 crore, down 38.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 453.95 crore in March 2019 down 38.18% from Rs. 734.33 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 37.66 crore in March 2019 up 93.35% from Rs. 566.64 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 430.36 crore in March 2019 up 149.23% from Rs. 874.14 crore in March 2018.

IFCI shares closed at 9.95 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.64% returns over the last 6 months and -42.49% over the last 12 months.