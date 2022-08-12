IFCI Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.69 crore, down 49% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IFCI are:
Net Sales at Rs 114.69 crore in June 2022 down 49% from Rs. 224.89 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 232.00 crore in June 2022 up 67.68% from Rs. 717.78 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 91.31 crore in June 2022 up 85.83% from Rs. 644.55 crore in June 2021.
IFCI shares closed at 9.80 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.78% returns over the last 6 months and -24.03% over the last 12 months.
|
|IFCI
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|114.69
|236.16
|224.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|114.69
|236.16
|224.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.59
|24.08
|23.10
|Depreciation
|6.03
|6.16
|7.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|162.75
|-103.35
|830.05
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.36
|92.85
|17.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-98.04
|216.42
|-652.44
|Other Income
|0.70
|4.05
|0.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-97.34
|220.47
|-651.70
|Interest
|165.64
|198.42
|254.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-262.98
|22.05
|-905.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-262.98
|22.05
|-905.86
|Tax
|-30.98
|129.35
|-188.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-232.00
|-107.30
|-717.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-232.00
|-107.30
|-717.78
|Equity Share Capital
|2,102.99
|2,102.99
|2,041.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.10
|-0.51
|-3.52
|Diluted EPS
|-1.10
|-0.51
|-3.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.10
|-0.51
|-3.52
|Diluted EPS
|-1.10
|-0.51
|-3.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited