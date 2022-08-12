 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

IFCI Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.69 crore, down 49% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IFCI are:

Net Sales at Rs 114.69 crore in June 2022 down 49% from Rs. 224.89 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 232.00 crore in June 2022 up 67.68% from Rs. 717.78 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 91.31 crore in June 2022 up 85.83% from Rs. 644.55 crore in June 2021.

IFCI shares closed at 9.80 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.78% returns over the last 6 months and -24.03% over the last 12 months.

IFCI
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 114.69 236.16 224.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 114.69 236.16 224.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.59 24.08 23.10
Depreciation 6.03 6.16 7.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 162.75 -103.35 830.05
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.36 92.85 17.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -98.04 216.42 -652.44
Other Income 0.70 4.05 0.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -97.34 220.47 -651.70
Interest 165.64 198.42 254.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -262.98 22.05 -905.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -262.98 22.05 -905.86
Tax -30.98 129.35 -188.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -232.00 -107.30 -717.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -232.00 -107.30 -717.78
Equity Share Capital 2,102.99 2,102.99 2,041.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.10 -0.51 -3.52
Diluted EPS -1.10 -0.51 -3.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.10 -0.51 -3.52
Diluted EPS -1.10 -0.51 -3.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Term Lending Institutions #IFCI #Results
first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:55 am
