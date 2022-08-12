IFCI Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.69 crore, down 49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.69 crore in June 2022 down 49% from Rs. 224.89 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 232.00 crore in June 2022 up 67.68% from Rs. 717.78 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 91.31 crore in June 2022 up 85.83% from Rs. 644.55 crore in June 2021.

IFCI shares closed at 9.80 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.78% returns over the last 6 months and -24.03% over the last 12 months.