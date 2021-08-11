IFCI Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 224.89 crore, down 52.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 224.89 crore in June 2021 down 52.39% from Rs. 472.34 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 717.78 crore in June 2021 down 142.15% from Rs. 296.42 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 644.55 crore in June 2021 down 351.27% from Rs. 142.83 crore in June 2020.

IFCI shares closed at 12.90 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.33% returns over the last 6 months and 100.00% over the last 12 months.