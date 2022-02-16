IFCI Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 99.88 crore, down 75.04% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 01:41 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IFCI are:
Net Sales at Rs 99.88 crore in December 2021 down 75.04% from Rs. 400.18 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 731.01 crore in December 2021 up 1.24% from Rs. 740.17 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 97.52 crore in December 2021 up 83.79% from Rs. 601.43 crore in December 2020.
IFCI shares closed at 13.60 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.86% returns over the last 6 months and 60.00% over the last 12 months.
|IFCI
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|99.88
|105.37
|400.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|99.88
|105.37
|400.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|25.98
|19.27
|16.55
|Depreciation
|3.56
|6.16
|6.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|154.09
|492.53
|979.82
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.20
|8.96
|6.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-101.95
|-421.55
|-608.86
|Other Income
|0.87
|1.01
|0.79
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-101.08
|-420.54
|-608.07
|Interest
|227.43
|242.87
|275.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-328.51
|-663.41
|-883.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-328.51
|-663.41
|-883.88
|Tax
|402.50
|-137.53
|-143.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-731.01
|-525.88
|-740.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-731.01
|-525.88
|-740.17
|Equity Share Capital
|2,041.98
|2,041.98
|1,895.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.58
|-2.58
|-3.90
|Diluted EPS
|-3.58
|-2.58
|-3.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.58
|-2.58
|-3.90
|Diluted EPS
|-3.58
|-2.58
|-3.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited