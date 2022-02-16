IFCI Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 99.88 crore, down 75.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.88 crore in December 2021 down 75.04% from Rs. 400.18 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 731.01 crore in December 2021 up 1.24% from Rs. 740.17 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 97.52 crore in December 2021 up 83.79% from Rs. 601.43 crore in December 2020.

IFCI shares closed at 13.60 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.86% returns over the last 6 months and 60.00% over the last 12 months.