IFCI Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 628.66 crore, up 0.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 628.66 crore in December 2018 up 0.3% from Rs. 626.80 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 48.85 crore in December 2018 up 72.38% from Rs. 176.87 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 306.30 crore in December 2018 up 206.6% from Rs. 287.33 crore in December 2017.

IFCI shares closed at 12.10 on February 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given -24.84% returns over the last 6 months and -48.29% over the last 12 months.