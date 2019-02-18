IFCI Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 628.66 crore, up 0.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IFCI are:
Net Sales at Rs 628.66 crore in December 2018 up 0.3% from Rs. 626.80 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 48.85 crore in December 2018 up 72.38% from Rs. 176.87 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 306.30 crore in December 2018 up 206.6% from Rs. 287.33 crore in December 2017.
IFCI shares closed at 12.10 on February 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given -24.84% returns over the last 6 months and -48.29% over the last 12 months.
|
|IFCI
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|628.66
|432.94
|622.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|4.75
|Total Income From Operations
|628.66
|432.94
|626.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.90
|27.79
|26.60
|Depreciation
|8.19
|8.28
|8.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|411.49
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|260.10
|300.20
|504.77
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|337.47
|96.67
|-324.43
|Other Income
|-39.36
|296.76
|28.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|298.11
|393.43
|-295.70
|Interest
|431.65
|448.82
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-133.54
|-55.39
|-295.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-133.54
|-55.39
|-295.70
|Tax
|-84.69
|-38.84
|-118.83
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-48.85
|-16.55
|-176.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-48.85
|-16.55
|-176.87
|Equity Share Capital
|1,695.99
|1,695.99
|1,662.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|-0.10
|-1.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|-0.10
|-1.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|-0.10
|-1.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|-0.10
|-1.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|73.90
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|44.47
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|92.30
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|55.53
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited