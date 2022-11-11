 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IFCI Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 412.96 crore, up 17.59% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IFCI are:

Net Sales at Rs 412.96 crore in September 2022 up 17.59% from Rs. 351.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 163.48 crore in September 2022 up 133.74% from Rs. 484.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 458.94 crore in September 2022 up 256.97% from Rs. 292.37 crore in September 2021.

IFCI EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.37 in September 2021.

IFCI shares closed at 12.10 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.79% returns over the last 6 months and -2.81% over the last 12 months.

IFCI
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 412.96 311.03 351.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 412.96 311.03 351.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.86 1.83 4.46
Purchase of Traded Goods -0.25 0.25 4.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 76.86 66.68 70.41
Depreciation 17.79 17.29 16.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -215.15 154.05 501.83
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 103.67 121.98 83.69
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 429.18 -51.05 -330.58
Other Income 11.97 5.99 21.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 441.15 -45.06 -308.77
Interest 161.79 168.36 247.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 279.36 -213.42 -556.72
Exceptional Items -- -1.06 -2.84
P/L Before Tax 279.36 -214.48 -559.56
Tax 70.27 -17.71 -114.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 209.09 -196.77 -444.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 209.09 -196.77 -444.72
Minority Interest -45.61 -11.85 -39.84
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 163.48 -208.62 -484.56
Equity Share Capital 2,102.99 2,102.99 2,041.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.78 -0.99 -2.37
Diluted EPS 0.78 -0.99 -2.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.78 -0.99 -2.37
Diluted EPS 0.78 -0.99 -2.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:50 am
