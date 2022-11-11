IFCI Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 412.96 crore, up 17.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 412.96 crore in September 2022 up 17.59% from Rs. 351.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 163.48 crore in September 2022 up 133.74% from Rs. 484.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 458.94 crore in September 2022 up 256.97% from Rs. 292.37 crore in September 2021.

IFCI EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.37 in September 2021.

IFCI shares closed at 12.10 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.79% returns over the last 6 months and -2.81% over the last 12 months.