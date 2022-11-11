English
    IFCI Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 412.96 crore, up 17.59% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IFCI are:

    Net Sales at Rs 412.96 crore in September 2022 up 17.59% from Rs. 351.20 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 163.48 crore in September 2022 up 133.74% from Rs. 484.56 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 458.94 crore in September 2022 up 256.97% from Rs. 292.37 crore in September 2021.

    IFCI EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.37 in September 2021.

    IFCI shares closed at 12.10 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.79% returns over the last 6 months and -2.81% over the last 12 months.

    IFCI
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations412.96311.03351.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations412.96311.03351.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.861.834.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods-0.250.254.99
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost76.8666.6870.41
    Depreciation17.7917.2916.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-215.15154.05501.83
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses103.67121.9883.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax429.18-51.05-330.58
    Other Income11.975.9921.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax441.15-45.06-308.77
    Interest161.79168.36247.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax279.36-213.42-556.72
    Exceptional Items---1.06-2.84
    P/L Before Tax279.36-214.48-559.56
    Tax70.27-17.71-114.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities209.09-196.77-444.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period209.09-196.77-444.72
    Minority Interest-45.61-11.85-39.84
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates163.48-208.62-484.56
    Equity Share Capital2,102.992,102.992,041.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.78-0.99-2.37
    Diluted EPS0.78-0.99-2.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.78-0.99-2.37
    Diluted EPS0.78-0.99-2.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Term Lending Institutions #IFCI #Results
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:50 am