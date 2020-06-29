IFCI Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 931.82 crore, up 50.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IFCI are:
Net Sales at Rs 931.82 crore in March 2020 up 50.97% from Rs. 617.23 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 572.82 crore in March 2020 down 760.74% from Rs. 66.55 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 173.14 crore in March 2020 down 140.56% from Rs. 426.86 crore in March 2019.
IFCI shares closed at 8.40 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 28.24% returns over the last 6 months and -20.00% over the last 12 months.
|IFCI
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|931.82
|648.05
|617.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|931.82
|648.05
|617.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|17.02
|12.77
|1.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.08
|3.88
|2.95
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|120.62
|71.25
|93.65
|Depreciation
|19.44
|23.82
|16.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|749.92
|186.63
|86.30
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|141.43
|26.25
|27.54
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-119.69
|323.45
|389.31
|Other Income
|-72.89
|39.31
|21.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-192.58
|362.76
|410.86
|Interest
|316.02
|357.23
|419.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-508.60
|5.53
|-8.18
|Exceptional Items
|-4.00
|--
|-1.66
|P/L Before Tax
|-512.60
|5.53
|-9.84
|Tax
|71.59
|-329.85
|63.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-584.19
|335.38
|-73.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-584.19
|335.38
|-73.04
|Minority Interest
|11.36
|-7.18
|6.49
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-572.82
|328.20
|-66.55
|Equity Share Capital
|1,695.99
|1,695.99
|1,695.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.38
|1.94
|-0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-3.38
|1.94
|-0.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.38
|1.94
|-0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-3.38
|1.94
|-0.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:15 am