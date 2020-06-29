IFCI Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 931.82 crore, up 50.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 931.82 crore in March 2020 up 50.97% from Rs. 617.23 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 572.82 crore in March 2020 down 760.74% from Rs. 66.55 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 173.14 crore in March 2020 down 140.56% from Rs. 426.86 crore in March 2019.

IFCI shares closed at 8.40 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 28.24% returns over the last 6 months and -20.00% over the last 12 months.