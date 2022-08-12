IFCI Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 311.03 crore, down 20.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IFCI are:
Net Sales at Rs 311.03 crore in June 2022 down 20.66% from Rs. 392.04 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 208.62 crore in June 2022 up 70.27% from Rs. 701.65 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 27.77 crore in June 2022 up 95.35% from Rs. 596.81 crore in June 2021.
IFCI shares closed at 9.80 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.78% returns over the last 6 months and -24.03% over the last 12 months.
|
|IFCI
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|311.03
|444.36
|392.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|311.03
|444.36
|392.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.83
|6.52
|0.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.25
|0.64
|4.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|66.68
|98.57
|69.34
|Depreciation
|17.29
|17.81
|17.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|154.05
|-92.78
|831.19
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|121.98
|118.31
|91.29
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-51.05
|295.29
|-622.17
|Other Income
|5.99
|3.59
|7.84
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-45.06
|298.88
|-614.33
|Interest
|168.36
|201.39
|260.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-213.42
|97.49
|-874.48
|Exceptional Items
|-1.06
|1.83
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-214.48
|99.32
|-874.48
|Tax
|-17.71
|129.16
|-182.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-196.77
|-29.84
|-692.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-196.77
|-29.84
|-692.46
|Minority Interest
|-11.85
|--
|-9.19
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-208.62
|-29.84
|-701.65
|Equity Share Capital
|2,102.99
|2,102.99
|2,041.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.99
|0.29
|-3.44
|Diluted EPS
|-0.99
|0.29
|-3.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.99
|0.29
|-3.44
|Diluted EPS
|-0.99
|0.29
|-3.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited