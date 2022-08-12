IFCI Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 311.03 crore, down 20.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 311.03 crore in June 2022 down 20.66% from Rs. 392.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 208.62 crore in June 2022 up 70.27% from Rs. 701.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 27.77 crore in June 2022 up 95.35% from Rs. 596.81 crore in June 2021.

IFCI shares closed at 9.80 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.78% returns over the last 6 months and -24.03% over the last 12 months.