IFCI Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 311.03 crore, down 20.66% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:55 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IFCI are:

Net Sales at Rs 311.03 crore in June 2022 down 20.66% from Rs. 392.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 208.62 crore in June 2022 up 70.27% from Rs. 701.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 27.77 crore in June 2022 up 95.35% from Rs. 596.81 crore in June 2021.

IFCI shares closed at 9.80 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.78% returns over the last 6 months and -24.03% over the last 12 months.

IFCI
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 311.03 444.36 392.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 311.03 444.36 392.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.83 6.52 0.83
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.25 0.64 4.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 66.68 98.57 69.34
Depreciation 17.29 17.81 17.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 154.05 -92.78 831.19
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 121.98 118.31 91.29
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -51.05 295.29 -622.17
Other Income 5.99 3.59 7.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -45.06 298.88 -614.33
Interest 168.36 201.39 260.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -213.42 97.49 -874.48
Exceptional Items -1.06 1.83 --
P/L Before Tax -214.48 99.32 -874.48
Tax -17.71 129.16 -182.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -196.77 -29.84 -692.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -196.77 -29.84 -692.46
Minority Interest -11.85 -- -9.19
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -208.62 -29.84 -701.65
Equity Share Capital 2,102.99 2,102.99 2,041.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.99 0.29 -3.44
Diluted EPS -0.99 0.29 -3.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.99 0.29 -3.44
Diluted EPS -0.99 0.29 -3.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:44 am
