IFCI Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 347.50 crore, up 26.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 347.50 crore in December 2022 up 26.83% from Rs. 273.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.21 crore in December 2022 up 113.05% from Rs. 706.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 303.17 crore in December 2022 up 1078.6% from Rs. 30.98 crore in December 2021.