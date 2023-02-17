 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IFCI Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 347.50 crore, up 26.83% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IFCI are:

Net Sales at Rs 347.50 crore in December 2022 up 26.83% from Rs. 273.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.21 crore in December 2022 up 113.05% from Rs. 706.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 303.17 crore in December 2022 up 1078.6% from Rs. 30.98 crore in December 2021.

IFCI
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 347.50 412.96 273.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 347.50 412.96 273.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.20 0.86 3.88
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.50 -0.25 0.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 64.50 76.86 72.72
Depreciation 20.56 17.79 14.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -127.70 -215.15 151.02
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 109.77 103.67 86.82
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 279.67 429.18 -55.84
Other Income 2.94 11.97 10.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 282.61 441.15 -45.64
Interest 149.61 161.79 233.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 133.00 279.36 -279.22
Exceptional Items 0.52 -- -0.01
P/L Before Tax 133.52 279.36 -279.23
Tax 24.44 70.27 405.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 109.08 209.09 -684.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 109.08 209.09 -684.82
Minority Interest -16.87 -45.61 -21.53
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 92.21 163.48 -706.35
Equity Share Capital 2,195.92 2,102.99 2,041.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.42 0.78 -3.46
Diluted EPS 0.42 0.78 -3.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.42 0.78 -3.46
Diluted EPS 0.42 0.78 -3.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited