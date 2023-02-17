IFCI Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 347.50 crore, up 26.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 347.50 crore in December 2022 up 26.83% from Rs. 273.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.21 crore in December 2022 up 113.05% from Rs. 706.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 303.17 crore in December 2022 up 1078.6% from Rs. 30.98 crore in December 2021.

IFCI EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.46 in December 2021.

IFCI shares closed at 11.90 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.41% returns over the last 6 months and -14.39% over the last 12 months.