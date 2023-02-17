English
    IFCI Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 347.50 crore, up 26.83% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IFCI are:

    Net Sales at Rs 347.50 crore in December 2022 up 26.83% from Rs. 273.98 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.21 crore in December 2022 up 113.05% from Rs. 706.35 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 303.17 crore in December 2022 up 1078.6% from Rs. 30.98 crore in December 2021.

    IFCI EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.46 in December 2021.

    IFCI shares closed at 11.90 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.41% returns over the last 6 months and -14.39% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations347.50412.96273.98
    Total Income From Operations347.50412.96273.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.200.863.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.50-0.250.72
    Employees Cost64.5076.8672.72
    Depreciation20.5617.7914.66
    Provisions And Contingencies-127.70-215.15151.02
    Other Expenses109.77103.6786.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax279.67429.18-55.84
    Other Income2.9411.9710.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax282.61441.15-45.64
    Interest149.61161.79233.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax133.00279.36-279.22
    Exceptional Items0.52---0.01
    P/L Before Tax133.52279.36-279.23
    Tax24.4470.27405.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities109.08209.09-684.82
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period109.08209.09-684.82
    Minority Interest-16.87-45.61-21.53
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates92.21163.48-706.35
    Equity Share Capital2,195.922,102.992,041.98
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.420.78-3.46
    Diluted EPS0.420.78-3.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.420.78-3.46
    Diluted EPS0.420.78-3.46
    Public Share Holding
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

