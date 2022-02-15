IFCI Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 273.98 crore, down 55.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 273.98 crore in December 2021 down 55.14% from Rs. 610.79 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 706.35 crore in December 2021 up 2.86% from Rs. 727.11 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 30.98 crore in December 2021 up 94.45% from Rs. 557.84 crore in December 2020.

IFCI shares closed at 13.30 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.19% returns over the last 6 months and 56.47% over the last 12 months.