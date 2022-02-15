IFCI Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 273.98 crore, down 55.14% Y-o-Y
February 15, 2022 / 01:24 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IFCI are:
Net Sales at Rs 273.98 crore in December 2021 down 55.14% from Rs. 610.79 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 706.35 crore in December 2021 up 2.86% from Rs. 727.11 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 30.98 crore in December 2021 up 94.45% from Rs. 557.84 crore in December 2020.
IFCI shares closed at 13.30 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.19% returns over the last 6 months and 56.47% over the last 12 months.
|IFCI
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|273.98
|351.20
|610.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|273.98
|351.20
|610.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.88
|4.46
|28.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.72
|4.99
|5.72
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|72.72
|70.41
|60.81
|Depreciation
|14.66
|16.40
|17.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|151.02
|501.83
|984.23
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|86.82
|83.69
|88.87
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-55.84
|-330.58
|-574.21
|Other Income
|10.20
|21.81
|-0.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-45.64
|-308.77
|-574.88
|Interest
|233.58
|247.95
|286.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-279.22
|-556.72
|-861.01
|Exceptional Items
|-0.01
|-2.84
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-279.23
|-559.56
|-861.01
|Tax
|405.59
|-114.84
|-143.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-684.82
|-444.72
|-717.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-684.82
|-444.72
|-717.99
|Minority Interest
|-21.53
|-39.84
|-9.12
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-706.35
|-484.56
|-727.11
|Equity Share Capital
|2,041.98
|2,041.98
|1,895.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.46
|-2.37
|-3.84
|Diluted EPS
|-3.46
|-2.37
|-3.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.46
|-2.37
|-3.84
|Diluted EPS
|-3.46
|-2.37
|-3.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited