IFCI Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 610.79 crore, down 5.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 610.79 crore in December 2020 down 5.75% from Rs. 648.05 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 727.11 crore in December 2020 down 321.54% from Rs. 328.20 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 557.84 crore in December 2020 down 244.3% from Rs. 386.58 crore in December 2019.

IFCI shares closed at 9.00 on February 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 17.65% returns over the last 6 months and 57.89% over the last 12 months.