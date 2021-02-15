IFCI Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 610.79 crore, down 5.75% Y-o-Y
February 15, 2021 / 10:44 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IFCI are:
Net Sales at Rs 610.79 crore in December 2020 down 5.75% from Rs. 648.05 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 727.11 crore in December 2020 down 321.54% from Rs. 328.20 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 557.84 crore in December 2020 down 244.3% from Rs. 386.58 crore in December 2019.
IFCI shares closed at 9.00 on February 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 17.65% returns over the last 6 months and 57.89% over the last 12 months.
|IFCI
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|610.79
|847.99
|648.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|610.79
|847.99
|648.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|28.33
|0.05
|12.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.72
|6.37
|3.88
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|60.81
|63.13
|71.25
|Depreciation
|17.04
|18.13
|23.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|984.23
|499.07
|186.63
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|88.87
|93.01
|26.25
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-574.21
|168.23
|323.45
|Other Income
|-0.67
|11.11
|39.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-574.88
|179.34
|362.76
|Interest
|286.13
|296.94
|357.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-861.01
|-117.60
|5.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-861.01
|-117.60
|5.53
|Tax
|-143.02
|-74.30
|-329.85
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-717.99
|-43.30
|335.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-717.99
|-43.30
|335.38
|Minority Interest
|-9.12
|-14.79
|-7.18
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-727.11
|-58.09
|328.20
|Equity Share Capital
|1,895.99
|1,895.99
|1,695.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.84
|-0.31
|1.94
|Diluted EPS
|-3.84
|-0.31
|1.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.84
|-0.31
|1.94
|Diluted EPS
|-3.84
|-0.31
|1.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited