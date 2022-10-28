IFB Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,097.45 crore, up 14.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,097.45 crore in September 2022 up 14.56% from Rs. 957.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.18 crore in September 2022 down 1.99% from Rs. 24.67 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.98 crore in September 2022 down 0.32% from Rs. 74.22 crore in September 2021.

IFB Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.97 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.09 in September 2021.

IFB Industries shares closed at 941.80 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.20% returns over the last 6 months and -25.53% over the last 12 months.