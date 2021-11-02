IFB Industries Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 957.96 crore, up 33.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 957.96 crore in September 2021 up 33.97% from Rs. 715.05 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.67 crore in September 2021 down 23% from Rs. 32.04 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.22 crore in September 2021 down 12.41% from Rs. 84.74 crore in September 2020.

IFB Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.09 in September 2021 from Rs. 7.90 in September 2020.

IFB Industries shares closed at 1,239.90 on November 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.11% returns over the last 6 months and 78.53% over the last 12 months.