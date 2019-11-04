IFB Industries Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 692.46 crore, up 5.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 692.46 crore in September 2019 up 5.42% from Rs. 656.88 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.62 crore in September 2019 down 39% from Rs. 35.44 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.07 crore in September 2019 up 17.25% from Rs. 44.41 crore in September 2018.

IFB Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.34 in September 2019 from Rs. 8.75 in September 2018.

IFB Industries shares closed at 760.90 on November 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.30% returns over the last 6 months and -14.86% over the last 12 months.