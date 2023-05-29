English
    IFB Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 985.04 crore, up 11.39% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IFB Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 985.04 crore in March 2023 up 11.39% from Rs. 884.31 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.55 crore in March 2023 up 73.53% from Rs. 28.52 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.50 crore in March 2023 up 653.91% from Rs. 6.77 crore in March 2022.

    IFB Industries shares closed at 834.45 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.86% returns over the last 6 months and -4.08% over the last 12 months.

    IFB Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations985.04976.79884.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations985.04976.79884.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials520.56470.76492.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods57.6795.0630.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks18.4322.1338.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost95.32106.6089.59
    Depreciation33.2529.5428.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses264.79253.17244.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.98-0.47-40.09
    Other Income9.234.004.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.253.53-35.60
    Interest7.607.008.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.35-3.47-43.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.35-3.47-43.68
    Tax4.20-2.09-15.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.55-1.38-28.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.55-1.38-28.52
    Equity Share Capital41.2841.2841.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.86-0.34-7.04
    Diluted EPS-1.86-0.34-7.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.86-0.34-7.04
    Diluted EPS-1.86-0.34-7.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 10:33 am