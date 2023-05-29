IFB Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 985.04 crore, up 11.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IFB Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 985.04 crore in March 2023 up 11.39% from Rs. 884.31 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.55 crore in March 2023 up 73.53% from Rs. 28.52 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.50 crore in March 2023 up 653.91% from Rs. 6.77 crore in March 2022.
IFB Industries shares closed at 834.45 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.86% returns over the last 6 months and -4.08% over the last 12 months.
|IFB Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|985.04
|976.79
|884.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|985.04
|976.79
|884.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|520.56
|470.76
|492.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|57.67
|95.06
|30.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|18.43
|22.13
|38.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|95.32
|106.60
|89.59
|Depreciation
|33.25
|29.54
|28.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|264.79
|253.17
|244.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.98
|-0.47
|-40.09
|Other Income
|9.23
|4.00
|4.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.25
|3.53
|-35.60
|Interest
|7.60
|7.00
|8.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.35
|-3.47
|-43.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.35
|-3.47
|-43.68
|Tax
|4.20
|-2.09
|-15.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.55
|-1.38
|-28.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.55
|-1.38
|-28.52
|Equity Share Capital
|41.28
|41.28
|41.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.86
|-0.34
|-7.04
|Diluted EPS
|-1.86
|-0.34
|-7.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.86
|-0.34
|-7.04
|Diluted EPS
|-1.86
|-0.34
|-7.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
