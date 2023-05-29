IFB Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 985.04 crore, up 11.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 985.04 crore in March 2023 up 11.39% from Rs. 884.31 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.55 crore in March 2023 up 73.53% from Rs. 28.52 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.50 crore in March 2023 up 653.91% from Rs. 6.77 crore in March 2022.

IFB Industries shares closed at 834.45 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.86% returns over the last 6 months and -4.08% over the last 12 months.