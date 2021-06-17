IFB Industries Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 799.29 crore, up 64.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 799.29 crore in March 2021 up 64.58% from Rs. 485.66 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.33 crore in March 2021 up 134.74% from Rs. 18.22 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.40 crore in March 2021 up 878.22% from Rs. 5.97 crore in March 2020.

IFB Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.51 in March 2020.

IFB Industries shares closed at 1,091.65 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given -4.15% returns over the last 6 months and 173.67% over the last 12 months.