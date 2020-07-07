IFB Industries Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 485.66 crore, down 21.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 485.66 crore in March 2020 down 21.62% from Rs. 619.65 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.22 crore in March 2020 down 419.65% from Rs. 5.70 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.97 crore in March 2020 down 72.34% from Rs. 21.58 crore in March 2019.

IFB Industries shares closed at 427.15 on July 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given -37.73% returns over the last 6 months and -41.31% over the last 12 months.