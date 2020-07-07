IFB Industries Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 485.66 crore, down 21.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IFB Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 485.66 crore in March 2020 down 21.62% from Rs. 619.65 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.22 crore in March 2020 down 419.65% from Rs. 5.70 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.97 crore in March 2020 down 72.34% from Rs. 21.58 crore in March 2019.
IFB Industries shares closed at 427.15 on July 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given -37.73% returns over the last 6 months and -41.31% over the last 12 months.
|IFB Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|485.66
|698.64
|619.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|485.66
|698.64
|619.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|208.11
|265.01
|249.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|72.48
|66.66
|131.47
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-19.95
|62.00
|-7.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|73.61
|73.38
|64.73
|Depreciation
|41.78
|16.89
|14.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|149.83
|193.04
|166.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-40.20
|21.66
|0.37
|Other Income
|4.39
|3.75
|6.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-35.81
|25.41
|6.97
|Interest
|8.44
|2.76
|1.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-44.25
|22.65
|5.16
|Exceptional Items
|0.07
|1.41
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-44.18
|24.06
|5.16
|Tax
|-25.96
|9.79
|-0.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-18.22
|14.27
|5.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-18.22
|14.27
|5.70
|Equity Share Capital
|41.28
|41.28
|41.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.51
|3.52
|1.41
|Diluted EPS
|-4.51
|3.52
|1.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.51
|3.52
|1.41
|Diluted EPS
|-4.51
|3.52
|1.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 7, 2020 10:22 am