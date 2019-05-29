IFB Industries Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 619.65 crore, up 18.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 619.65 crore in March 2019 up 18.46% from Rs. 523.11 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.70 crore in March 2019 down 72.42% from Rs. 20.67 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.58 crore in March 2019 down 52.3% from Rs. 45.24 crore in March 2018.

IFB Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.41 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.10 in March 2018.

IFB Industries shares closed at 823.85 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.88% returns over the last 6 months and -40.13% over the last 12 months.