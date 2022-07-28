 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IFB Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,044.77 crore, up 89.13% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IFB Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,044.77 crore in June 2022 up 89.13% from Rs. 552.41 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2022 up 104.68% from Rs. 42.54 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.44 crore in June 2022 up 227.37% from Rs. 30.18 crore in June 2021.

IFB Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.50 in June 2021.

IFB Industries shares closed at 905.15 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.78% returns over the last 6 months and -11.82% over the last 12 months.

IFB Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,044.77 884.31 552.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,044.77 884.31 552.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 595.97 492.88 237.18
Purchase of Traded Goods 82.70 30.40 52.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -21.20 38.17 38.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 96.19 89.59 88.76
Depreciation 28.12 28.83 25.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 257.17 244.53 169.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.82 -40.09 -59.51
Other Income 4.50 4.49 3.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.32 -35.60 -55.75
Interest 7.22 8.08 7.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.10 -43.68 -63.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.10 -43.68 -63.02
Tax 1.11 -15.16 -20.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.99 -28.52 -42.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.99 -28.52 -42.54
Equity Share Capital 41.28 41.28 41.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.49 -7.04 -10.50
Diluted EPS 0.49 -7.04 -10.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.49 -7.04 -10.50
Diluted EPS 0.49 -7.04 -10.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:11 pm
