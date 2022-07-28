English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    IFB Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,044.77 crore, up 89.13% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2022 / 10:15 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IFB Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,044.77 crore in June 2022 up 89.13% from Rs. 552.41 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2022 up 104.68% from Rs. 42.54 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.44 crore in June 2022 up 227.37% from Rs. 30.18 crore in June 2021.

    IFB Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.50 in June 2021.

    Close

    IFB Industries shares closed at 905.15 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.78% returns over the last 6 months and -11.82% over the last 12 months.

    IFB Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,044.77884.31552.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,044.77884.31552.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials595.97492.88237.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods82.7030.4052.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-21.2038.1738.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost96.1989.5988.76
    Depreciation28.1228.8325.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses257.17244.53169.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.82-40.09-59.51
    Other Income4.504.493.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.32-35.60-55.75
    Interest7.228.087.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.10-43.68-63.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.10-43.68-63.02
    Tax1.11-15.16-20.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.99-28.52-42.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.99-28.52-42.54
    Equity Share Capital41.2841.2841.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.49-7.04-10.50
    Diluted EPS0.49-7.04-10.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.49-7.04-10.50
    Diluted EPS0.49-7.04-10.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Consumer Goods - White Goods #Earnings First-Cut #IFB Industries #Results
    first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.