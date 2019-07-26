IFB Industries Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 674.66 crore, up 13.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 674.66 crore in June 2019 up 13.91% from Rs. 592.29 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.32 crore in June 2019 down 27.12% from Rs. 14.16 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.36 crore in June 2019 down 8.76% from Rs. 34.37 crore in June 2018.

IFB Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.55 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.49 in June 2018.

IFB Industries shares closed at 823.85 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.56% returns over the last 6 months and -28.09% over the last 12 months.