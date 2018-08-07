IFB Industries standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 592.29 crore

IFB Industries has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 592.29 crore and a net profit of Rs 14.16 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × IFB Industries has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 592.29 crore and a net profit of Rs 14.16 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 491.71 crore and net profit was Rs 7.38 crore. IFB Industries shares closed at 1,199.05 on August 06, 2018 (NSE) and has given -5.52% returns over the last 6 months and 78.60% over the last 12 months. IFB Industries Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 592.29 523.11 491.71 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 592.29 523.11 491.71 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 204.87 214.99 170.57 Purchase of Traded Goods 134.50 119.07 123.51 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.44 -53.16 -7.01 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 60.91 51.52 51.63 Depreciation 13.19 12.88 12.47 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 165.83 152.95 132.09 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.43 24.86 8.45 Other Income 2.75 7.50 3.42 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.18 32.36 11.87 Interest 1.09 1.01 1.13 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.09 31.35 10.74 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 20.09 31.35 10.74 Tax 5.93 10.68 3.36 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.16 20.67 7.38 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.16 20.67 7.38 Equity Share Capital 41.28 41.28 41.28 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.49 5.10 1.82 Diluted EPS 3.49 5.10 1.82 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.49 5.10 1.82 Diluted EPS 3.49 5.10 1.82 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Aug 7, 2018 11:57 am