App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 12:42 PM IST

IFB Industries standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 592.29 crore

IFB Industries has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 592.29 crore and a net profit of Rs 14.16 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
IFB Industries has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 592.29 crore and a net profit of Rs 14.16 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 491.71 crore and net profit was Rs 7.38 crore.
IFB Industries shares closed at 1,199.05 on August 06, 2018 (NSE) and has given -5.52% returns over the last 6 months and 78.60% over the last 12 months.
IFB Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 592.29 523.11 491.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 592.29 523.11 491.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 204.87 214.99 170.57
Purchase of Traded Goods 134.50 119.07 123.51
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.44 -53.16 -7.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 60.91 51.52 51.63
Depreciation 13.19 12.88 12.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 165.83 152.95 132.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.43 24.86 8.45
Other Income 2.75 7.50 3.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.18 32.36 11.87
Interest 1.09 1.01 1.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.09 31.35 10.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.09 31.35 10.74
Tax 5.93 10.68 3.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.16 20.67 7.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.16 20.67 7.38
Equity Share Capital 41.28 41.28 41.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.49 5.10 1.82
Diluted EPS 3.49 5.10 1.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.49 5.10 1.82
Diluted EPS 3.49 5.10 1.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 7, 2018 11:57 am

tags #Consumer Goods - White Goods #IFB Industries #Results

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.