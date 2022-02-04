IFB Industries Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 922.91 crore, up 0.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 922.91 crore in December 2021 up 0.01% from Rs. 922.78 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.23 crore in December 2021 down 106.38% from Rs. 66.34 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.00 crore in December 2021 down 73.68% from Rs. 114.00 crore in December 2020.

IFB Industries shares closed at 967.40 on February 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.69% returns over the last 6 months and -30.68% over the last 12 months.