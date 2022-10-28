 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IFB Industries Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,118.28 crore, up 12.98% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 11:38 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IFB Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,118.28 crore in September 2022 up 12.98% from Rs. 989.78 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.12 crore in September 2022 down 1.91% from Rs. 24.59 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.61 crore in September 2022 down 0.81% from Rs. 75.22 crore in September 2021.

IFB Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.95 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.07 in September 2021.

IFB Industries shares closed at 941.80 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.20% returns over the last 6 months and -25.53% over the last 12 months.

IFB Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,118.28 1,067.40 989.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,118.28 1,067.40 989.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 593.00 600.11 531.56
Purchase of Traded Goods 126.96 94.01 173.63
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -54.49 -20.80 -133.75
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 99.91 98.34 93.71
Depreciation 29.03 28.62 30.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 283.38 261.01 254.34
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.49 6.11 39.83
Other Income 5.09 4.33 4.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.58 10.44 44.76
Interest 7.40 7.31 7.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.18 3.13 36.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 38.18 3.13 36.82
Tax 14.06 1.23 12.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.12 1.90 24.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.12 1.90 24.59
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 24.12 1.90 24.59
Equity Share Capital 41.28 41.28 41.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.95 0.47 6.07
Diluted EPS 5.95 0.47 6.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.84 0.47 6.07
Diluted EPS 5.95 0.47 6.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:22 pm
