IFB Industries Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 989.78 crore, up 34.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 989.78 crore in September 2021 up 34.25% from Rs. 737.26 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.59 crore in September 2021 down 22.84% from Rs. 31.87 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.22 crore in September 2021 down 11.95% from Rs. 85.43 crore in September 2020.

IFB Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.07 in September 2021 from Rs. 7.87 in September 2020.

IFB Industries shares closed at 1,243.65 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.50% returns over the last 6 months and 79.07% over the last 12 months.