IFB Industries Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 825.16 crore, up 62.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 825.16 crore in March 2021 up 62.78% from Rs. 506.92 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.71 crore in March 2021 up 139.56% from Rs. 19.49 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.08 crore in March 2021 up 1175.16% from Rs. 4.79 crore in March 2020.

IFB Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 1.91 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.81 in March 2020.

IFB Industries shares closed at 1,122.90 on June 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 0.17% returns over the last 6 months and 176.30% over the last 12 months.