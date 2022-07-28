IFB Industries Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,067.40 crore, up 86.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,067.40 crore in June 2022 up 86.6% from Rs. 572.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2022 up 104.61% from Rs. 41.25 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.06 crore in June 2022 up 240.45% from Rs. 27.81 crore in June 2021.

IFB Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.18 in June 2021.

IFB Industries shares closed at 905.15 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.78% returns over the last 6 months and -11.82% over the last 12 months.