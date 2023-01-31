IFB Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 999.16 crore, up 4.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IFB Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 999.16 crore in December 2022 up 4.83% from Rs. 953.12 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2022 up 64.49% from Rs. 3.21 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.74 crore in December 2022 up 5.27% from Rs. 32.05 crore in December 2021.
IFB Industries shares closed at 853.25 on January 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.91% returns over the last 6 months and -17.77% over the last 12 months.
|
|IFB Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|999.16
|1,118.28
|953.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|999.16
|1,118.28
|953.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|477.93
|593.00
|448.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|103.82
|126.96
|141.75
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|22.35
|-54.49
|-6.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|108.80
|99.91
|95.08
|Depreciation
|30.04
|29.03
|29.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|256.56
|283.38
|247.16
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.34
|40.49
|-2.20
|Other Income
|4.04
|5.09
|4.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.70
|45.58
|2.79
|Interest
|7.05
|7.40
|8.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.35
|38.18
|-5.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.35
|38.18
|-5.31
|Tax
|-2.21
|14.06
|-2.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.14
|24.12
|-3.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.14
|24.12
|-3.21
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.14
|24.12
|-3.21
|Equity Share Capital
|41.28
|41.28
|41.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|5.95
|-0.79
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|5.95
|-0.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|5.84
|-0.79
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|5.95
|-0.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited