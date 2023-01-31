 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IFB Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 999.16 crore, up 4.83% Y-o-Y

Jan 31, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IFB Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 999.16 crore in December 2022 up 4.83% from Rs. 953.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2022 up 64.49% from Rs. 3.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.74 crore in December 2022 up 5.27% from Rs. 32.05 crore in December 2021.

IFB Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 999.16 1,118.28 953.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 999.16 1,118.28 953.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 477.93 593.00 448.14
Purchase of Traded Goods 103.82 126.96 141.75
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 22.35 -54.49 -6.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 108.80 99.91 95.08
Depreciation 30.04 29.03 29.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 256.56 283.38 247.16
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.34 40.49 -2.20
Other Income 4.04 5.09 4.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.70 45.58 2.79
Interest 7.05 7.40 8.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.35 38.18 -5.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.35 38.18 -5.31
Tax -2.21 14.06 -2.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.14 24.12 -3.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.14 24.12 -3.21
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.14 24.12 -3.21
Equity Share Capital 41.28 41.28 41.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.28 5.95 -0.79
Diluted EPS -0.28 5.95 -0.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.28 5.84 -0.79
Diluted EPS -0.28 5.95 -0.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited