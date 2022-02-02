IFB Industries Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 953.12 crore, up 0.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 953.12 crore in December 2021 up 0.22% from Rs. 950.99 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.21 crore in December 2021 down 104.68% from Rs. 68.66 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.05 crore in December 2021 down 72.54% from Rs. 116.70 crore in December 2020.

IFB Industries shares closed at 1,035.15 on February 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.89% returns over the last 6 months and -24.05% over the last 12 months.