    IFB Agro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 483.17 crore, down 27.25% Y-o-Y

    November 01, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IFB Agro Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 483.17 crore in September 2022 down 27.25% from Rs. 664.19 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.52 crore in September 2022 down 23.06% from Rs. 21.47 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.50 crore in September 2022 down 12.13% from Rs. 29.02 crore in September 2021.

    IFB Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.64 in September 2022 from Rs. 22.92 in September 2021.

    IFB Agro shares closed at 592.45 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.10% returns over the last 6 months and -17.67% over the last 12 months.

    IFB Agro Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations483.17333.61664.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations483.17333.61664.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials232.29213.65173.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods65.85106.0546.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.42-80.48-7.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.0815.5812.46
    Depreciation4.674.593.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses152.5957.87415.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.1116.3521.16
    Other Income3.723.894.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.8320.2425.38
    Interest0.530.380.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.3019.8625.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.3019.8625.36
    Tax3.784.713.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.5215.1521.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.5215.1521.47
    Equity Share Capital9.379.379.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.6416.1722.92
    Diluted EPS17.6416.1722.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.6416.1722.92
    Diluted EPS17.6416.1722.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #IFB Agro #IFB Agro Industries #Results
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 09:44 am
