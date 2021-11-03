IFB Agro Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 664.19 crore, up 219.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 664.19 crore in September 2021 up 219.83% from Rs. 207.67 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.47 crore in September 2021 up 26.8% from Rs. 16.93 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.02 crore in September 2021 up 24.34% from Rs. 23.34 crore in September 2020.

IFB Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 22.92 in September 2021 from Rs. 18.08 in September 2020.

IFB Agro shares closed at 684.85 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 61.69% returns over the last 6 months and 102.35% over the last 12 months.