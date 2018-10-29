App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 11:03 AM IST

IFB Agro Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 282.65 crore, down 36.66% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IFB Agro Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 282.65 crore in September 2018 down 36.66% from Rs. 446.23 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.51 crore in September 2018 up 0.25% from Rs. 11.48 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.92 crore in September 2018 up 1.53% from Rs. 21.59 crore in September 2017.

IFB Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 12.29 in September 2018 from Rs. 12.26 in September 2017.

IFB Agro shares closed at 580.25 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -25.50% returns over the last 6 months and -15.82% over the last 12 months.

IFB Agro Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 282.65 284.13 446.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 282.65 284.13 446.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 131.28 107.01 292.68
Purchase of Traded Goods 72.02 113.91 89.69
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.34 -6.42 -2.78
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.55 10.64 11.20
Depreciation 4.61 4.47 5.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 44.92 40.49 35.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.92 14.01 14.74
Other Income 1.39 2.66 1.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.31 16.67 16.45
Interest 0.96 0.43 0.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.35 16.24 15.47
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.35 16.24 15.47
Tax 4.84 4.42 3.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.51 11.82 11.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.51 11.82 11.48
Equity Share Capital 9.37 9.37 9.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.29 12.62 12.26
Diluted EPS 12.29 12.62 12.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.29 12.62 12.26
Diluted EPS 12.29 12.62 12.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 29, 2018 10:46 am

tags #Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #IFB Agro #IFB Agro Industries #Results

