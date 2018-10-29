IFB Agro Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 282.65 crore, down 36.66% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 282.65 crore in September 2018 down 36.66% from Rs. 446.23 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.51 crore in September 2018 up 0.25% from Rs. 11.48 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.92 crore in September 2018 up 1.53% from Rs. 21.59 crore in September 2017.

IFB Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 12.29 in September 2018 from Rs. 12.26 in September 2017.

IFB Agro shares closed at 580.25 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -25.50% returns over the last 6 months and -15.82% over the last 12 months.