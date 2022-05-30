 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IFB Agro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 227.89 crore, down 58.32% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 08:11 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IFB Agro Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 227.89 crore in March 2022 down 58.32% from Rs. 546.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.61 crore in March 2022 down 54.13% from Rs. 14.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.70 crore in March 2022 up 15.78% from Rs. 20.47 crore in March 2021.

IFB Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.07 in March 2022 from Rs. 15.38 in March 2021.

IFB Agro shares closed at 566.15 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.22% returns over the last 6 months and 19.90% over the last 12 months.

IFB Agro Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 227.89 631.23 546.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 227.89 631.23 546.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 99.06 131.34 91.70
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.12 12.85 22.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 23.79 25.51 10.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.75 13.42 10.24
Depreciation 5.51 4.26 3.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 56.35 436.91 395.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.31 6.94 13.40
Other Income 4.88 3.32 3.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.19 10.26 16.73
Interest 0.35 0.16 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.84 10.10 16.71
Exceptional Items -7.02 -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.82 10.10 16.71
Tax 4.21 1.11 2.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.61 8.99 14.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.61 8.99 14.41
Equity Share Capital 9.37 9.37 9.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.07 9.59 15.38
Diluted EPS 7.07 9.59 15.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.07 9.59 15.38
Diluted EPS 7.07 9.59 15.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 30, 2022 08:04 pm
