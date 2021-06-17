IFB Agro Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 546.76 crore, up 27.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 546.76 crore in March 2021 up 27.1% from Rs. 430.18 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.41 crore in March 2021 up 2768.02% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.47 crore in March 2021 up 1724.6% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2020.

IFB Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 15.38 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.58 in March 2020.

IFB Agro shares closed at 535.50 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given -3.93% returns over the last 6 months and 85.81% over the last 12 months.