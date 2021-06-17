MARKET NEWS

IFB Agro Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 546.76 crore, up 27.1% Y-o-Y

June 17, 2021 / 08:42 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IFB Agro Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 546.76 crore in March 2021 up 27.1% from Rs. 430.18 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.41 crore in March 2021 up 2768.02% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.47 crore in March 2021 up 1724.6% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2020.

IFB Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 15.38 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.58 in March 2020.

IFB Agro shares closed at 535.50 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given -3.93% returns over the last 6 months and 85.81% over the last 12 months.

IFB Agro Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations546.76200.47430.18
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations546.76200.47430.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials91.70112.5199.14
Purchase of Traded Goods22.088.5412.61
Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.148.4631.50
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost10.2411.9111.12
Depreciation3.743.754.49
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses395.4638.43279.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.4016.86-8.52
Other Income3.336.202.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.7323.06-5.75
Interest0.020.000.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.7123.06-6.15
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax16.7123.06-6.15
Tax2.305.98-5.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.4117.08-0.54
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.4117.08-0.54
Equity Share Capital9.379.379.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.3818.24-0.58
Diluted EPS15.3818.24-0.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.3818.24-0.58
Diluted EPS15.3818.24-0.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #IFB Agro #IFB Agro Industries #Results
first published: Jun 17, 2021 08:33 pm

