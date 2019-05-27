IFB Agro Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 173.85 crore, down 3.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 173.85 crore in March 2019 down 3.04% from Rs. 179.30 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.88 crore in March 2019 down 21.51% from Rs. 7.49 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.45 crore in March 2019 down 80.06% from Rs. 17.30 crore in March 2018.

IFB Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.28 in March 2019 from Rs. 8.00 in March 2018.

IFB Agro shares closed at 561.30 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.33% returns over the last 6 months and -9.08% over the last 12 months.