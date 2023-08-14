IFB Agro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 230.72 crore, down 30.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 230.72 crore in June 2023 down 30.84% from Rs. 333.61 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2023 down 115.25% from Rs. 15.15 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.04 crore in June 2023 down 75.67% from Rs. 24.83 crore in June 2022.

IFB Agro shares closed at 548.75 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.73% returns over the last 6 months and -4.72% over the last 12 months.