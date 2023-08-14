English
    IFB Agro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 230.72 crore, down 30.84% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IFB Agro Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 230.72 crore in June 2023 down 30.84% from Rs. 333.61 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2023 down 115.25% from Rs. 15.15 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.04 crore in June 2023 down 75.67% from Rs. 24.83 crore in June 2022.

    IFB Agro shares closed at 548.75 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.73% returns over the last 6 months and -4.72% over the last 12 months.

    IFB Agro Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations230.72226.02333.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations230.72226.02333.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials131.0687.09213.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods86.4826.91106.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-64.3932.57-80.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.2513.7015.58
    Depreciation4.794.744.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses60.8449.3957.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.3111.6216.35
    Other Income4.565.223.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.2516.8420.24
    Interest0.370.420.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.8816.4219.86
    Exceptional Items-4.10----
    P/L Before Tax-3.2216.4219.86
    Tax-0.916.024.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.3110.4015.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.3110.4015.15
    Equity Share Capital9.379.379.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.4711.1116.17
    Diluted EPS-2.4711.1116.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.4711.1116.17
    Diluted EPS-2.4711.1116.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 pm

