IFB Agro Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 528.07 crore, up 154.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 528.07 crore in June 2021 up 154.42% from Rs. 207.56 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.27 crore in June 2021 up 1240.55% from Rs. 1.43 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.32 crore in June 2021 up 1123.19% from Rs. 2.07 crore in June 2020.

IFB Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 17.37 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.52 in June 2020.

IFB Agro shares closed at 599.25 on August 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.89% returns over the last 6 months and 110.97% over the last 12 months.