IFB Agro Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 217.43 crore, down 23.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 217.43 crore in June 2019 down 23.47% from Rs. 284.13 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.39 crore in June 2019 down 71.29% from Rs. 11.82 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.74 crore in June 2019 down 58.66% from Rs. 21.14 crore in June 2018.

IFB Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.62 in June 2019 from Rs. 12.62 in June 2018.

IFB Agro shares closed at 561.30 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.59% returns over the last 6 months and -9.40% over the last 12 months.