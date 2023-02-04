IFB Agro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 353.63 crore, down 43.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 353.63 crore in December 2022 down 43.98% from Rs. 631.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.93 crore in December 2022 down 0.67% from Rs. 8.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.33 crore in December 2022 up 26.24% from Rs. 14.52 crore in December 2021.