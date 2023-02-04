English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    IFB Agro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 353.63 crore, down 43.98% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 01:18 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IFB Agro Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 353.63 crore in December 2022 down 43.98% from Rs. 631.23 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.93 crore in December 2022 down 0.67% from Rs. 8.99 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.33 crore in December 2022 up 26.24% from Rs. 14.52 crore in December 2021.

    IFB Agro Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations353.63483.17631.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations353.63483.17631.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials145.86232.29131.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.7065.8512.85
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks27.08-4.4225.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.2515.0813.42
    Depreciation4.744.674.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses135.95152.59436.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.0517.116.94
    Other Income2.543.723.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.5920.8310.26
    Interest0.510.530.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.0820.3010.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.0820.3010.10
    Tax4.153.781.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.9316.528.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.9316.528.99
    Equity Share Capital9.379.379.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.5317.649.59
    Diluted EPS9.5317.649.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.5317.649.59
    Diluted EPS9.5317.649.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited