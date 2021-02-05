IFB Agro Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 200.47 crore, down 59.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 200.47 crore in December 2020 down 59.16% from Rs. 490.85 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.08 crore in December 2020 up 176.72% from Rs. 6.17 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.81 crore in December 2020 up 268.78% from Rs. 7.27 crore in December 2019.

IFB Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 18.24 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.59 in December 2019.

IFB Agro shares closed at 459.30 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 64.21% returns over the last 6 months and 21.33% over the last 12 months.