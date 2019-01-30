IFB Agro Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 210.75 crore, up 11.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 210.75 crore in December 2018 up 11.7% from Rs. 188.68 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.99 crore in December 2018 down 24.94% from Rs. 5.32 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.63 crore in December 2018 down 8.68% from Rs. 13.83 crore in December 2017.

IFB Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.26 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.68 in December 2017.

IFB Agro shares closed at 561.30 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.82% returns over the last 6 months and -30.10% over the last 12 months.