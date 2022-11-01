 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

IFB Agro Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 483.17 crore, down 27.27% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IFB Agro Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 483.17 crore in September 2022 down 27.27% from Rs. 664.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.10 crore in September 2022 down 23.91% from Rs. 21.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.13 crore in September 2022 down 12.53% from Rs. 28.73 crore in September 2021.

IFB Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 22.59 in September 2021.

IFB Agro shares closed at 592.45 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.10% returns over the last 6 months and -17.67% over the last 12 months.

IFB Agro Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 483.17 333.68 664.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 483.17 333.68 664.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 232.29 213.65 173.39
Purchase of Traded Goods 65.85 106.05 46.19
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.42 -80.48 -7.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.42 15.97 12.83
Depreciation 4.69 4.59 3.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 152.70 58.09 415.31
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.64 15.81 20.69
Other Income 3.80 4.01 4.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.44 19.82 25.09
Interest 0.56 0.41 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.88 19.41 25.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.88 19.41 25.05
Tax 3.78 4.71 3.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.10 14.70 21.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.10 14.70 21.16
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.10 14.70 21.16
Equity Share Capital 9.37 9.37 9.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.19 15.69 22.59
Diluted EPS 17.19 15.69 22.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.19 15.69 22.59
Diluted EPS 17.19 15.69 22.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #IFB Agro #IFB Agro Industries #Results
first published: Nov 1, 2022 09:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.