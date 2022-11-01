IFB Agro Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 483.17 crore, down 27.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 483.17 crore in September 2022 down 27.27% from Rs. 664.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.10 crore in September 2022 down 23.91% from Rs. 21.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.13 crore in September 2022 down 12.53% from Rs. 28.73 crore in September 2021.

IFB Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 22.59 in September 2021.

IFB Agro shares closed at 592.45 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.10% returns over the last 6 months and -17.67% over the last 12 months.